Imran Khan Phone Hack Modi: Pakistani Minister Claims Nawaz Sharif Got Imran Khan Phone Data With Help From PM Modi Pegasus Spyware

News in Pakistan that Imran Khan’s phone was hacked via Pegasas created an uproar, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting expressed doubts that Imran’s phone was hacked during the mandate of Nawaz.

In Pakistan, news of Imran Khan’s phone being hacked via Israeli spyware Pegasus caused a stir. Pakistani Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib cast doubts on Tuesday that Imran Khan’s phone was hacked during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Habib said it was possible that Nawaz Sharif, through the Indian Prime Minister and his “friend” Narendra Modi, hacked Imran Khan’s phone using Israeli software.

Habib said the Modi government is also one of the NSO Group customers. “Nawaz Sharif attended Modi’s swearing-in ceremony and did not meet with the Hurriyat leaders of Jammu and Kashmir,” he told a press conference in Faisalabad. Habib said the question arose in the country as to why Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone had been hacked. He alleged that Nawaz Sharif has a long history of listening to judges’ phones.

Previously, Pakistan had said it would raise this issue of Indian espionage in the necessary forums. Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said his country was awaiting more details on the hack into Prime Minister Imran Khan’s phone from India. Chowdhary said as soon as the full details of Imran Khan’s phone hack are known, they will be raised in the appropriate forums. Pakistani media reported that Imran Khan was also number one on the hacked phone list. Governments in many countries, including India, have been spying on more than 150 journalists, human rights activists and other activists, according to one claim.

The Dawn newspaper quoted The Post as saying that at least a thousand issues from India were included in the watch list while several hundred issues from Pakistan were also on it. One of these figures was such that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was also used. However, the post did not say whether the attempt to hack Imran’s number was successful or not.

At the same time, the political storm in India has increased due to the inclusion of the name of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the list. According to reports, India’s 300 figures range from ministers, opposition leaders to journalists and scientists. After the report surfaced in India, Pakistani Union Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern and accused India’s Modi government of polarizing the country. In 2019, the Indian government denied the use of this software. This malware first emerged in 2016 when researchers accused the Israeli group NSO of spying on a man from the United Arab Emirates who manufactures the software.