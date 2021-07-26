imran khan pti obtains majority in pok election: imran khan pti party obtains simple majority in pok assembly elections amid bloody violence – kashmir 2021 election results imran khan pti obtains majority simple to the pok legislature

Strong points

Violence was observed in Occupied Pakistan Kashmir (POK) during parliamentary elections held on Sunday. In the bloody violence, two workers from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party were killed, while the mob beat up several police officers. According to the latest results of the count, Imran Khan’s party won a simple majority. However, the official proclamation of the election results has not yet been made.

After this election result, now PTI will form the government in PoK. The PTI won 25 seats in the election results. On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto’s PPP party got 9 seats and Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N party got 6 seats. The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party and the Kashmir Muslim Conference also won one seat each. Earlier, the ballot for the PoK assembly took place on Sunday. During this, there were allegations of electoral turmoil and violence, in which two workers from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party were killed.

India opposes Pakistan’s decision to hold elections

Voters were only allowed to enter polling stations until 5 p.m. However, those inside the polling station were allowed to vote. Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m. India had previously opposed Pakistan’s decision to hold elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying there was no legal right to act to change the status of the territory occupied by the military. There are a total of 53 members of the PoK Legislative Assembly, but among them only 45 can be directly elected. Of these, five seats are reserved for women and three for scientific experts.

A tough triangular competition was expected between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). However, PTI has now secured a simple majority amid allegations of rigging. Officials said the counting of the votes began shortly after the polls ended. Earlier today, at least two PTI workers were killed in a clash with PPP workers at a polling station in Charhoi neighborhood, Kotli district. Police said two activists were shot dead by unidentified people.

Four soldiers were killed, while three soldiers were injured

In addition, at least four soldiers in the vehicle were killed, while three soldiers and a professional driver were killed when the vehicle fell into a ravine on a winding mountain road in the region’s Laswa region, the army said in a statement. Civilians were injured. All were among the soldiers deployed to help keep the peace during the election. According to the army, the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. In another incident, five police officers were injured when Jamaat-e-Islami activists attacked a polling station in the Jhelum Valley district.

Regional Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Abdul Rashid Suleharia condemned Kotli’s murder and said the culprits would not be spared. Voting in several other assembly seats also had to be temporarily postponed due to violence, according to Dawn’s report. Many people were injured in the violence and many political activists were arrested by the police. Meanwhile, PPP employees accused PTI employees of disrupting the voting process. PML (N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said her party members strongly denounce “ke vote thieves”.

Opposition alleges unrest during vote

At the same time, PML (N) spokeswoman Maryam Aurangzeb tweeted, alleging unrest during the vote in several seats in the assembly. The PTI had presented candidates for the 45 elected constituencies while the PML-N and the PPP presented their candidates for 44 seats. The radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), banned by the Pakistani government in April for its violent activities, contested 40 seats.

The Pakistani Election Commission did not revoke the TLP’s registration after the ban, thanks to which it was also able to participate in the elections. 33 constituencies are located in the PoK while 12 seats are reserved for refugees settled in different cities of Pakistan. Traditionally, the country’s ruling party has won the PoK elections. The last elections to the PoK assembly were held in July 2016 and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif won the elections.