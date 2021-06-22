Imran Khan rape controversy: Pakistani Playboy Prime Minister Imran Khan entered rape controversy by kissing photos with viral women

Strong points:

Imran Khan was badly surrounded by saying that women’s less clothes are responsible for the rape Pakistanis themselves expose Imran Khan’s bad thinking on social media Photos of Imran Khan kissing and partying with women in very small clothes ViralIslamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, once known for his “playboy” image, has been criticized for blaming women’s short clothes for the rape. On social media, the Pakistanis themselves blame this poor opinion of their Prime Minister Imran Khan. Additionally, photos of Imran Khan kissing and partying with women in very tiny clothes have also gone viral.

In fact, Imran Khan, who once advised women to wear a veil to avoid rape, has now not only defended his statement but even said that wearing less women’s clothes has the effect of men, provided that ‘they are not robots. During an interview, Imran was asked about his statement about the link between rape and obscenity, he said: “This is nonsense. I never said that. I had said that the purdah system is to avoid being courted in society.

“If a woman wears too little clothing, it will affect men”

He said that Pakistan’s society and way of life were completely different. Imran said if you increase the appeal of society and all these young boys have nowhere to go, it has consequences. He was asked if you think what women wear has an effect on who is involved in dating? To this, Imran said, “If a woman wears too little clothes, it will have an effect on men, unless she is a robot. This is common sense.

images of imran khan kissing viral

This statement by Imran Khan has now created a row on social media. Famous Pakistani journalist Gharidah Farooqui tweeted and said: “Shameful. Surprised, very angry. I strongly condemn this statement. No, PM Khan’s womenswear is not responsible for inciting men to commit rape , violence and assault Not completely It’s blaming the victim and proving the men right Don’t insult rape victims.

“Imran Khan wanted to have a physical relationship with Cynthia D Ritchie”

On the one hand, while the Pakistani prime minister’s statement is condemned, people question his character strongly. Pakistani-born writer Tariq Fatah said: “Meet the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Imran Khan, who has committed countless sexual acts with women across the world, is currently with his fourth wife. He promotes the burqa to protect the women of his compatriots from rape. Not only that, images of Imran’s colorful life while still being a cricketer have also gone viral on social media. In these photos, Imran Khan is seen kissing with foreign women. Not only that, many women wore very little clothing.