Imran Khan RAW: Imran Khan blames raw India for Johar Town explosion

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who himself harbors terrorist organizations on his soil, has claimed that an Indian national is the mastermind behind the blast outside the home of terrorist gangster Hafiz Saeed in the town of Jauhar in Lahore. On Sunday, Khan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf, while giving information about the case, claimed that the accused was linked to the Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing).

Khan tweeted: “I have asked my team to brief the country on the Johar Town investigation.” In another tweet, he wrote that the Punjab’s anti-terrorism police department and intelligence agencies have “identified the terrorists and their international links.” He alleged: “Once again, these heinous terrorist attacks were planned and funded by India for terrorism against Pakistan. The international community should take action against this behavior.

Attack in front of Hafiz Saeed’s house

Earlier, Moeed said at the press conference that he had strong evidence and intelligence that the terrorists who carried out the June 23 attack in Lahore were sponsored by Indian intelligence agency RAW, according to GeoNews. . They claim this has been proven by financial and telephone records.

The explosion took place near the home of the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hafiz Saeed. At least 3 people were killed and 20 others were injured. According to Lahore police, around 30 kg of explosives were used in this horrific explosion. Not only that, “products made abroad” have also been used in this field. Due to the explosion, a crater three feet deep and 8 feet wide formed at this location.

Lahore explosion: 30 kg of explosives, remote explosion … Preparations were underway to detonate the whole house of Hafiz Saeed

Himself imprisoned, so the burden on India?

It is clear from Pakistan’s allegations that in the recent past it has been stunned to be caught up in attempts to harbor terrorists and to plot against India. In fact, recently the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decided that Pakistan would be kept on the gray list for terrorist financing. This is likely to cause huge economic losses in Pakistan.

Pakistan on the gray list: a heavy blow for Pakistan on terrorism, will remain on the FATF gray list

Drones also involved in the plot

At the same time, the drone seen at the Air Force base in Jammu on June 27 is also believed to be linked to Pakistan. This drone had brought explosives. Not only that, the drone was also seen over the Indian Embassy in Pakistan. Reports claimed that this drone had come to the scene to make a reconnaissance. Pakistan has denied this allegation.

17 live grenades found in terrorist hideout near LoC, security forces planted this way

Imran Khan (file photo)