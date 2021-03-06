Imran Khan Says Elections Will Be Held In Pakistan Via EVM: Imran Khan Said EVM Elections Will Be Held In Pakistan

Strong points:

In Pakistan, now EVD will be conducted in general elections, after finance minister lost Senate election, Imran remembered electoral reforms, Pakistanis living abroad showed dream of voting to elections

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday gave fierce insight into electoral reform after securing a vote of confidence in parliament. Imran Khan spoke about the use of EVMs in the upcoming elections, after the Pakistan Election Commission was blown away by the loss in the Senate elections. Imran said his government would introduce electoral reforms and electronic voting machines (EVMs) to ensure fair and transparent elections in the country. However, Pakistani opposition parties have claimed from the start that Imran Khan rigged the elections with the force of the Pakistani army and found the presidency of the prime minister.

EVM will be used in Pakistan

Imran Khan said that we are planning to introduce electronic voting so that millions of Pakistani citizens can vote abroad in elections. We bring modern technology to elections for a transparent electoral process. We have decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the future. It is important to use them to deal with allegations of voting disturbances by candidates who lose elections. We are also working to establish a system for Pakistanis living abroad to vote.

Imran mentioned Donald Trump

The Pakistani prime minister also referred to former US President Donald Trump in his speech to Parliament. He said that just like us in the United States where allegations of repeated election rigging by former President Donald Trump were dismissed by the transparent system, Pakistan will also implement the same system to ensure fair and transparent elections. in the country.

Imran calls himself the father of neutral arbitration

Imran Khan boasted, as a cricket captain, of having introduced the concept of neutral arbitration (neutral arbitration), this is how my government would set up an impartial electoral system. Here, Imran forgot to say that there were no outside referees during the cricket match before his career? By making such allegations, Imran Khan is again trying to mislead the people of his country.