Imran Khan Says Indian Embassies Abroad Very Proactive On Investments Rebuilt Pakistani Embassies: Imran Khan Lauded By Indian Embassies’ Hard Work, Tortures Pakistanis

While addressing Pakistani embassies spread around the world, Imran Khan criticized the abuses committed by Pakistanis abroad and for failing to bring foreign investment into the country. Imran said: “We cannot continue in this way. The way embassies are run, it worked in colonial times, but not in present-day Pakistan.

Imran Khan said: “The most important job of embassies is to serve Pakistanis living abroad. After that, they should work to attract foreign investment to the country which is currently facing a severe financial crisis ”. He praised Indian embassies and said they were more active in attracting foreign investment to their country than in Pakistan.

The Pakistani prime minister’s statement comes as his PTI government has launched an investigation into its embassy staff in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following complaints of misconduct by Pakistanis. The Imran government withdrew its ambassador and six other officials following a complaint from Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia.