imran khan speaks openly against islamophobia and cashmere but remains silent on the uyghur muslim genocide in china

islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who continues to give “knowledge” about alleged Islamophobia in the world, was badly surrounded during an interview on the issue of Uyghur Muslims. On China’s Uyghur atrocities, Imran Khan said he was speaking behind closed doors with Beijing. Not only that, the knowledge of the “geography” of the Pakistani prime minister is also insulted internationally. Imran Khan, trapped on the Uyghurs, began to break through Kashmir-Kashmir.

Imran Khan said in an interview with Axios Channel that after the September 11 attack on America, the word “Islamic terrorism” entered the world. When you talk about Islamic terrorism, it means in Western countries that Islam has led to sectarianism. After the September 11 attacks, when there is an attack in which Muslims are involved, all 1.3 billion Muslims are targeted.

When asked that Imran Khan raises the issue of Islamophobia in Western countries but says nothing about the atrocities committed against Uyghur Muslims in China. This too when Uyghur Muslims are slaughtered. Regarding this, Imran Khan said that we are discussing with China in this regard in a closed room. China has been our best friend in our most difficult times. When our economy was in trouble, China came to our aid.

After that, Imran Khan goes into the Kashmir rut to deflect the issue. He said, “Why are Western countries silent on the atrocities in Kashmir? On this response from Imran, when asked if China gives you money then you shut up, so Imran started to take a look at it. He said that those who are on the border of my country, I am more worried about them. Imran Khan got stuck on this once again because China’s Xinjiang province borders Pakistan. In this regard, Imran Khan clarified that he spoke of Kashmir as a “part” of his country.

Let us tell you, Pakistan is furious with Kashmir. Pakistan said on Saturday it would oppose any move by India to partition Kashmir and change its demographics. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India should refrain from taking further illegal measures in Kashmir after the action on August 5, 2019. This statement of Pakistan comes as the central government has invited 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to attend a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister. It is believed that at this meeting a plan for the holding of legislative elections in the territory of the Union will be prepared.