Imran Khan Spyware Israel: Phone Number of Imran Khan on Israel List

Islamabad

The controversy over the phone hacking of Israeli spyware Pegasus has created panic in India, its effect is visible even in Pakistan. Pakistani media reports Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is also number one on the hacked phone list. Governments in many countries, including India, have been spying on more than 150 journalists, human rights activists and other activists, according to one claim.

included in the watchlist

The Dawn newspaper quoted The Post as saying that at least a thousand issues from India were included in the watch list while several hundred issues from Pakistan were also on it. One of these figures was such that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan was also used. However, the post did not say whether the attempt to hack Imran’s number was successful or not.

Many issues from India included

At the same time, the political storm in India has escalated due to the inclusion of Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the list. According to reports, India’s 300 figures range from ministers, opposition leaders to journalists and scientists. After the report was released in India, Union Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed concern and accused the Modi government of India of polarizing the country.

In 2019, the Indian government denied the use of this software. This malware first emerged in 2016 when researchers accused the Israeli group NSO of spying on a man from the United Arab Emirates who manufactures the software.