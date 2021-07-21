imran khan taunt on maryam nawaz son

islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has worked hard to win the elections in occupied Pakistani Kashmir. Not only that, Imran Khan also targeted the grandson of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to win the election. After this statement by Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, retaliated by the Pakistani prime minister. Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Gould Smith was also stunned by Maryam’s counterattack.

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn report, a few days ago, during a campaign rally in PoK, Imran Khan searched Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar for playing polo, which is called the “game of the rich. ” in Great Britain. Referring to the photo of Nawaz Sharif watching the polo shirt, Imran Khan said: “The poor go to jail and the mighty man (Nawaz Sharif) finds NRO so he can go abroad to watch the his grandson’s polo match. ”

He said: “The common man cannot play polo, it is the game of kings. You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell me where did your grandson get so much money from. It is public money. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who competes with Imran Khan’s party in PoK, fought back strongly against Imran Khan. Maryam said: “My son Junaid is the captain of the Cambridge University polo team and brings honor to Pakistan. She is the grandson of Nawaz Sharif and not Goldsmith. Junaid was not brought up on the knees of the Jews.

Maryam said she did not want to bring children in this election, but after Imran Khan’s statement she had to give an appropriate response. After this statement from Maryam, Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith also threw herself into all the controversy. Jemima said: “Maryam Nawaz announced that my children are being raised on the knees of the Jews. I left Pakistan in 2004 for the same reason. I have faced anti-Semitic attacks from the media and politicians for almost a decade. This includes death threats and demonstrations outside my house every week. But it still continues.

After Jemima’s statement, Maryam also responded by tweeting her. Mary said, ‘I’m not interested in you or your kids or your personal life because I have much better things to do. But if your ex-husband Imran Khan is dragging the family, others will have to respond. You should only blame your ex-husband. In all this controversy, a tweet war has now started between Maryam’s PML and Imran’s PTI party.