World

imran khan twitter: imran khan unsubscribes everyone on twitter: imran khan no longer follows everyone on twitter

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminDecember 8, 2020
1

Imran Khan has unsubscribed everyone on Twitter. It also includes his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. When people noticed this, the discussions started.

Photo of bcfadmin bcfadminDecember 8, 2020
1
Photo of bcfadmin

bcfadmin

Back to top button