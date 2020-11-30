Imran Khan: Two girls join hands to overthrow Imran government, will be heard in Multan today – PDM Multan Jalsa today, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari present

Islamabad

The joint opposition against the Imran Khan government in Pakistan today goes to the Jalsa in the city of Multan. The most special thing about this ball is that the two daughters of the opposition leaders join in. Who will share the stage together despite belonging to different parties to overthrow the Imran government. The crowd of opposition rallies woke up the Imran government. That is why the government is now reluctant to allow opposition rallies.

Maryam Nawaz and Asifa Zardari will be involved

Today’s rally in the city of Multan will also include the leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan – Nawaz (PML-N) and Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of Nawaz Sharif. This time, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Pakistani People’s Party President Asif Ali Zardari, will also appear on the stage. With the arrival of the daughters of opposition leaders in Pakistani politics, there is a possibility of warming.

Anti-government rallies take place from October 16

Since October, the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 Pakistani opposition parties, has been mobilizing in different regions of the country. The first gathering of this alliance was held in Gujranwala on October 16, while the second was in Karachi on October 18. The third rally was held in Quetta on October 25 and the fourth in Peshawar on November 22. This is the fifth rally that will take place in the city of Multan. After that, the last rally will take place in Lahore on December 13th.

Politics was hot when Maryam Nawaz’s husband was arrested at rally in Karachi

Police arrested Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, husband of Imran Khan’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on the night of the October 18 Pakistani Joint Opposition rally in Karachi. However, the police also had to release him within a few hours. Because there was no solid basis for the arrest. Political unrest in Pakistan only began after Safdar’s arrest. It was later alleged that he was arrested at the request of the Pakistani government.

The army left the support of Imran Khan

The Pakistani military has also refused to help Imran Khan due to the growing pressure on him. For this reason, on the instructions of the Pakistani army chief, the chairman of the China-Pakistan economic corridor and former lieutenant-general Asim Salim Bajwa, they recently resigned for corruption. The Pakistani military will soon withdraw most of its generals from government service.

The strength of fundamentalist religious parties has grown in Pakistan

The existence of Islamic parties in Pakistan has always been poor. These parties work behind a big party and collect religious votes for it. But Maulana Diesel’s entrenchment to surround Islamabad last year has taken her popularity to a new heights. At the same time, Pakistan’s main opposition parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are devoid of leadership.

Main opposition parties lacking leadership

Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif is currently in hiding in London for fear of punishment. The Pakistani court even sent an arrest warrant against London. While his brother and prominent opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is in prison in the money laundering case. The speech of the Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) is that after the death of Benazir Bhutto, there is no face in this party that can draw votes. People take Bilawal Bhutto lightly, while Asif Ali Zardari faces a corruption case.