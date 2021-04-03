Imran Khan: US angry with Pakistan Imran Khan, Antony Blinken says we will hold accountable those implicated in the murder of Daniel Pearl

US pleads again to punish Daniel Pearl’s killers – we pledge to hold those responsible for Daniel’s murder, Pakistan will get tense, won’t want to offend Biden, Imran Khanwashington

The United States has once again expressed its anger at the government’s lax attitude towards the murderers of journalist Daniel Pearl. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Pearl’s family and brought them justice. He said the Pearl assassins would not be released at any cost. On the other hand, due to the lax attitude of the Pakistani government, the main culprit of this murder, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, is resting in the guest house of the government.

America pledges to end the culprits

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that Blinken spoke with Daniel Pearl’s family and their representatives today. He said the US government is committed to delivering justice and holding accountable those involved in Daniel’s kidnapping and murder. Pakistan’s Supreme Court last week criticized British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh for failing to prove his guilt.

India frees Omar Sheikh after hijacking

In 1999, India freed Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masood Azhar and Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and allowed them to pass through Afghanistan in exchange for dropping 150 passengers aboard a hijacked Indian Airlines plane. in 1999. Three years later, Pearl was killed.

Imran Khan, who is going to play with America, will be the guest of the government nursing home, killer of Daniel Pearl?

Daniel Pearl was assassinated in 2002

In 2002, the South Asian bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, Daniel Pearl, was kidnapped in Karachi while gathering information for a report on relations between Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and al-Qaeda. He was then beheaded and murdered.

Daniel Pearl assassination: Imran Sarkar could not prove the crime against Omar Sheikh

Official guest turned killer

Pakistani authorities have issued a notification to send Al Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh from prison to a newly constructed building on the premises of Karachi Central Prison. The notification was issued after a three-member bench led by Judge Omar Ata Bandiyal ordered the UK-born Sheikh to be sent to the government rest home for death row inmates.