Imran Khan video: Imran Khan handed over ‘shameless’ Sheikh Rashid who threatened India’s ‘nuclear war’

Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has carried out a major reshuffle in his cabinet. Under this, Minister of Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed received the Interior Ministry. After that, an old video of Imran also started showing on social media. In this, he qualifies Sheikh Rashid as “shameless”. Let us tell you that Rashid is the same leader who threatened nuclear war with India.

Video output

According to Geo News, Ahmed was in charge of the Interior Ministry along with the Ministry of Railways. Apart from him, Ijaz Shah was in charge of the Ministry of Narcotics and Azam Khan as the Ministry of Railways. After that, old videos of Imran surfaced on social media. In one video, Imran calls Rashid “shameless” during a rally. He says not to make Rashid his peon.

Clumsy Pakistani minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad threatened – no more conventional war with India, direct nuclear attack

At the same time, in another debate, Imran said, “I say on television that Allah should never make me a successful leader like Sheikh Rashid, it is better that I fail. Not only that, he also calls Rashid “Lota” who has changed his face.

Rashid’s bad words

After removing India’s Section 370, he said Pakistan had “smart bombs” and that in November-December there will be a war between the two. He had previously opposed the release of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Vardhaman last year. He admitted to the Pakistani parliament that the camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organization is present in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region.