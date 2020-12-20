Imran Khan’s surgical strike: Pakistan scared of India, Imran Khan said PM Narendra Modi could do a ‘surgical strike’ – Imran Khan accuses PM Modi plans to carry out a surgical strike on Pakistan

Strong points:

India may make another surgical strike Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed suspicion in a tweet to attract international attention, also accused of attacking a UN car

The way in which the Pakistani Government is afraid of India can be seen from the shocking statements of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Prime Minister. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the international community against India’s “ surgical strike ” by tweeting one after the other. Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi claimed in Abu Dhabi that he had evidence India was planning a surgical strike on Pakistan.

“ Allegations of false flag operation ”

Imran tweeted on Sunday: “I want to make it clear to the international community that if India waves a false flag operation against Pakistan, it will get a firm response from the Pakistani will and respond to the threat at all levels. Don’t make mistakes. ‘

Pakistan afraid of India, Imran Khan says Prime Minister Narendra Modi could do ‘surgical strike’

Not only that, Imran also claimed, “ As India’s internal problems increase, especially the economic downturn, protests by farmers and mishandling of the Corona virus, I again warn the global community that The Modi government is waging a bogus campaign against Pakistan to distract from internal issues.

Alleged attack on a UN car

Imran blamed Pakistani military for violating international law by firing bullets at the car of UN officials at the border, while it was written by the United Nations and displayed the UN flag . He said it shows that India does not respect international rules and Pakistan condemns this attitude.

Indian military denied accusation

Imran alleged that in the year 2020 itself, a ceasefire violation was committed 3000 times without provocation by India, in which civilians were targeted and 276 people were killed, including 92 women and 68 children. Significantly, the Indian military has previously denied the accusation of shooting at a UN car.