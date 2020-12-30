In 2020, Aldi increased its workforce by 23%

The supermarket chain works with more than 400 national suppliers who represent 80% of the chain’s assortment in Spain

BY RRHH Digital, 15:19 – 29 December 2020



The Aldi supermarket chain increased its workforce by 23% in 2020 and plans to continue growing based on the opening of new stores next year, the company said in a statement.

More specifically, the company, which landed in Spain in 2002, already has 328 establishments in the national market and a total workforce of more than 5,200 employees.

Thus, 81% of employees work in stores, 9% in offices and 10% are logistics staff. In the summer months alone, Aldi added a total of nearly 1,000 new hires, surpassing the number of new hires it had forecast by the end of the year by 48%.

In recent years, the supermarket chain has grown and consolidated its business model based on discounts and its own brand, and currently 5.4 million Spanish families come to Aldi for their regular purchases, according to data from the consulting firm. Kantar Worldpanel.

“Quality products at low prices”

The supermarket chain stressed that the key to this success lies in a commercial strategy based on “quality products at low prices”, which it obtains through an assortment of nearly 2000 items, 86% of which are own brands and which represent 65% of the company’s total sales in Spain. In addition, the company supplements its own assortment with reference brands that the consumer claims.

In addition, Aldi maintains a “strong commitment” to world-class local suppliers. Thus, it currently works with more than 400 national suppliers who already represent 80% of the chain’s assortment in Spain.

