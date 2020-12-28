“In a few weeks we can see a reduction in incidence”

Publication: Sunday December 27, 2020 2:52 PM

As José Martínez Olmos, professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health, puts it, the arrival of the vaccine is “the beginning of the end”.

He assures LaSexta that, in a few weeks, “we will be able to see a reduction in the impact of the pandemic and in mortality”, a glimmer of hope which makes the protection of the most vulnerable essential.

Cinta Pascual, president of CEAPs, assures us that they cannot achieve social distancing because they “need” to take care of patients. While the second dose arrives, which should be given after 21 days, those who have been vaccinated will be monitored to make sure there are no side effects.

From this Sunday, the path to vaccination begins. In the next 12 weeks, more than two million people are expected to be vaccinated in our country, which will end this nightmare sooner.

Those who have already been vaccinated, like Juan Vázquez, a Spanish nurse vaccinated in the UK, admit to having “absolutely nothing”. Although the vaccine has arrived, everyone is warning: the virus is still with us.