In Ariège, a demonstration of support for Bénédicte Taurine, the rebel member who was forcibly pressed – ScoopCube

About twenty activists from rebellious France and Yellow Vests expressed their support for Bénédicte Taurine, rebellious member of the Ariège, in Foix in front of the department’s prefecture this Saturday. The mobilization, during which no incident was detected, lasted from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We came together to protest the unspeakable police violence of which the member of the Ariège, Bénédicte Taurine, testified, testified by the candidates of the Ariège / Popular Occitanie. Despite her three-colored scarf, she became a symbol of her capacity as representative of the nation , knocked to the ground by a police officer who one might think he came from the dark years of our history. “And to add:” With this he insulted the republic, which undoubtedly believed in a situation of impunity. Too bad for him and the chain of command that justifies this kind of mistake. The republic is threatened: let’s defend it! “

An IGPN investigation into willful violence

As we mentioned in our May 28th issue, the member of La France insoumise was thrown to the ground by a police officer this Thursday, May 28th, during a peasant demonstration in front of the Paris headquarters of Pôle Emploi. The filmed scene had generated a lot of reactions. As a result, an investigation was initiated, entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN), for “intentional violence by a public official”.

Since then, the rebellious MP has won the support of many political parties. In particular, the Haute-Ariège and Pays de Foix sections of the French Communist Party condemned “unnecessarily brutal intervention” by “police forces in robocop mode” which was “the cause of violent action by a police officer”. Before the conclusion: “This attack by a police officer on an elected official during the demonstration of the farmers’ union, while it was discussed with the producers themselves, is inadmissible: The right to demonstrate, the free exercise of the parliamentary mandate must be guaranteed. “

I only receive messages of support, especially from personalities from @MoDem to @NPA_officiel, but nothing from Elysée, Matignon or Beauvau. It will be difficult for them, the pictures show their violence.

This violence has been accentuated since the yellow vests. https://t.co/eVubSdtUjb

