In camouflage, the mechanical shovel touches the power line, an electrified worker – ScoopCube

the essentials A worker was electrified this morning during a deployment on the RN 126 in the town of Cuq-Toulza. Traffic was interrupted and a detour was set up.

A worker was electrocuted that Monday morning on the RN 126 near the town of Cuq-Toulza when the arm of a mechanical shovel struck a power line. The man on foot was touching the construction machine when the excavator touched the rope. He was severely electrocuted. He remained conscious. He was taken to the Castres Hospital Center.

The operator of the mechanical excavator remains unharmed. Immediately after the alarm was raised, the fire brigade and a medical team were sent to the scene of the accident to help the victim.

During this time the gendarmes shut down the traffic in order to enable the rescue operation in good conditions. A diversion has been set up.