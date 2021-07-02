?? In July, a moderation in employment growth could be expected after two very positive months, so that unemployment should fall back to 3.57 million people ??

The Adecco Group analyzes unemployment data for June and presents its projection for July 2021

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy just announced last month’s unemployment data. The number of Social Security affiliates in June stood at 19.50 million people, up 4.7% more than a year earlier and with 875,900 more jobs than in June 2020.

As for the number of registered unemployed, it fell to 3.61 million unemployed. In the sixth month of the year, unemployment fell by 248,500 less than a year ago, but almost 600,000 more than in June 2019.

Remember that at the end of May, there were still 447,800 employees in ERTE situation, which are by definition not included in these data. There have been 94,300 workers for less than a month.

As Javier Blasco, director of the Adecco Group Institute, points out: “The data for June are very good and exceed the most optimistic forecasts. The average number of Social Security affiliates was 19.50 million people, or 4.7% more than a year earlier (875,900 more jobs). This is a number of affiliates which is practically on par with that of June 2019 ”.

For next month (which will analyze the data for this month of July), the director of the Institute of the Adecco group expects that “in July, the favorable seasonality should contribute to a further rise in employment. However, after two very positive months, one could expect moderation. The annual increase in employment would be 4.1%, with 19.55 million employees. If confirmed, it would set a new membership record. Unemployment would fall by 5.3% over one year, with a total of 3.57 million unemployed ”.

Strong points

As announced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the number of registered unemployed in June was 3,614,339. In the sixth month of the year, unemployment fell by 166,911 unemployed (-4.41 %), although it should be remembered that there are still 447,800 employees in ERTE situations, who are not included by definition in these data. There have been 94,300 workers for less than a month.

In June, the number of unemployed fell sharply (-6.4% over one year), especially among men (-9.4%), but female unemployment also fell (-4.2%).

Concerning social security affiliation, in June it gained an average of 233,056 contributors compared to May, bringing the total number of employees to 19,500,277 contributors.

Signings of contracts have increased considerably. 1.8 million contracts were signed (+ 55.1% over one year). All modalities have developed: permanent, temporary, full-time and part-time.

Construction is once again leading the growth in employment (+ 6.6% over one year). In addition, both salaried jobs (+ 5.2% over one year) and non-salaried jobs (+ 2.3%) have increased.

Almost 60% of the new jobs in the General Regime correspond to the Hotel and Restaurant industry, a sector which nevertheless maintains 193,000 people at ERTE.

