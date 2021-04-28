“In Madrid you can change partners and never see her again”

Updated: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 10:07 AM

Published on: 04/28/2021 10:06 AM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso continues to defend her maxim of “living in Madrid” because, in her opinion, there is “a characteristic way of life” in the Community of Madrid.

The president and candidate of the PP for the regional elections recognizes that “here life is complicated, sacrificed and has difficulties”, but insists on the fact that “you can go out until late at night because it is a region which cannot never sleeps ”.

He also considers it a privilege “to be able to change business or partner and never see your ex-boss or ex-boyfriend again” because in this city “there is a lot of population density” . Something which, he says, does not happen “in other provincial capitals like Ávila”.

These are the statements he left in an interview with “Onda Cero” in which he also insisted that “many young people from other communities come to live in Madrid”, rather than “Madrilenians in others. regions ”.

But this is not the first time that autonomy has been mentioned in this way. During a campaign event he proposed last Monday, he assured that “a lot of people say” I’m free because I live in Madrid “and just compare it with friends who are in other communities and they tell you “how lucky” “. .