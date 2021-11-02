in-search-of-a-great-house-of-national-photography

At his home in the center of Madrid, the curator and professor of photography Alejandro Castellote shows several yellowish prints on his computer screen. Digitized and sharp, the photographs give an account of those Spaniards who emigrated to Argentina at the beginning of the 20th century to carve out a future for themselves. Like the men and women in these images, many were deported for being ill or for not having their papers in order. Reconduced , says one of these documents at the bottom, dated 1915, presumably at the same Argentine customs. They traveled undocumented, clandestine. They were returned hot. “This is what we were then. We arrived in those conditions. But all this we have forgotten. That is why these photographs must be shown ”, explains Castellote.

These images have not been protected by any public establishment. The efforts of a private collector saved them from a more than possible disappearance and brought them to light. Others do not suffer the same fate. They end up scattered or plundered when their owner dies, especially when he has no offspring: children are often the custodian of their parents’ work. News of boxes of slides abandoned on the street or found on a walking trail frequently spreads news. It happened a few months ago with the magazine archive Change 16 , incomprehensibly dumped in a garbage container. Several photographers came to save what they could. Even so, hundreds of snapshots were lost that testified what happened in the years 60 in Spain, at the time of the Transition.

A living, open and flexible center

This is one of the reasons that all the national awards for Photography alive, and a large number of creators, have formed the Platform Center of Photography and Image, an association that claims a great house of the national photography. They warn that would not be a simple warehouse or just another museum . As stated in the manifesto on its website, a document that anyone can support with a signature, this center would be a living, open and constantly boiling place, whose mission would be to “protect heritage, expand visual culture and encourage new contemporary creation. ”. In practice, it would serve to guarantee the survival of documentary, artistic and historical images, but also to host projects and revitalize training around photography.

On paper, Castellote details that the center would be articulated in several provincial nodes that would orbit around a main digital file, which can be consulted by anyone and similar to those of, for example, TVE, the National Film Library or the Ceres network -which details where each pictorial work can be found in the national museums-. Local collections would be kept in their places of origin and interconnected remotely. This would foster a porous and decentralized culture. “The real meaning of heritage is to organize, save and facilitate access to all these files”, synthesizes Castellote. Alert that there is a lot of work to do. “It has to be done with a global view, in conjunction with faculties and universities of each city to promote research, thesis and work,” he says. He adds that photography belongs to everyone, not just the union, and each individual plays a central role. For this reason, the platform urges citizens to join and spread this cause.

Together with Cyprus, Romania and Malta, Spain is one of the four EU countries that lacks this state house of photography, as it does exist for cinema or music. Morocco and Italy opened similar centers a few years ago. Castellote, who has traveled the world from exhibition to exhibition, indicates that in other countries, such as Mexico with its network of Photo libraries , or France with his admired Jeu de Paume , the system is entrenched and bearing fruit. “It would be a matter of replicating the best of them and adapting it to our conditions,” he explains. He regrets that Spain lacks sustenance. There are not even fully public university degrees – in the UK, for example, there are more than 60 -, and there are no restoration schools either. “Anyone who wants to train goes to Rochester or the US. The comparative grievance is great,” he says.

‘Haigas’, costumbrismo and assassins

In his studio near the Manzanares River, in Madrid, the Madrid photographer and cultural agitator Juan Valbuena, a member of the platform, makes coffee and tells an anecdote that explains the importance of orderly and recorded conservation. If an English student comes to Spain and wants to do an anthropological study of, say, Extremadura over the years 50 , you most likely have nowhere to turn. “That place of consultation does not exist,” he emphasizes. The lack results in a weak link with universities, in few photography theses , in lack of personnel knowledgeable in restoration and documentation. “We want to conserve, but also create and educate, something that has traditionally been given from the private sphere, unlike the fine arts or cinema,” he understands.

Thank you to personal efforts to search and rescue files, it is known, for example, how people lived in postwar Palencia, a few days documented by the photographer Piedad Isla , who he recorded the ways of life of his neighbors. With the work of the Galician Virxilio Viéitez , saved by his daughter, it was recorded that a haiga meant have “the biggest car that has “, tender images that stage the social ascent of the working classes. There are also documents that suggested how to identify murderers by analyzing the features on their faces. “Your site is not an exhibition hall . If you want to study colonialism, you have to see how people were represented. Or if you want to talk about anthropology, ethnography, architecture, botany, demography … Of course, they are also art. But this historical, educational or didactic photography has a function: it explains a country ”, argues Castellote.

To the rescue of tradition and transmission

As evidenced by the news of collections thrown away and lost, the transmission of the work is not guaranteed. A broad generation of photographers are not sure what will happen to their archives. There is some alarm. “If an author dies , as the family does not know how to manage the file well or there is no one to take care of it, in the end it will disappear. And you have to take care of it. It’s our story ”, intervenes the Madrid photographer Estela de Castro, flanked by her three dogs and four cats in her house on the outskirts of Madrid. It brings up the death of Alberto Schommer, one of the historical photographers, national award in 2013 , whom he has portrayed in his collection Photographers . Well, according to Castro, someone rescued a box full of polaroids of his when they were going to throw it away.

Today’s authors drink from the survival of the work of past artists, such as Schommer or Ramón Masats, whose archives are managed with good sense by their children. “I begin to portray photographers because I am interested in pioneer people, those who with their photos, saved in one way or another, have influenced my way of understanding the trade,” says De Castro, citing Cristina García Rodero, Leopoldo Pomés or the late Pérez Siquier, all signatories of the platform.

Valbuena and Castellote endorse the idea of ​​inheritance, with the nuance that the legacy is as important as the owner of the same. “The transmission of culture is vital. For example, here in Spain a private collector has the largest archive of photobooks , and luckily takes good care of it. That should be shared ”, Valbuena emphasizes.

That idea of ​​openness and creative chain is shown in Tendiendo bridges , a project of the University of Navarra Museum in which you can visit the archive and create a work based on those inspirations. Castellote explains that this place, along with others such as the old building of the Bank of Spain in Soria , which houses permanent collections, could embody the nodes of the future network of the center. They are good wickers. “Spanish photography has traditions, themes and signs to maintain,” says Castellote. Counting them will be as important as who counts them, preserving those images will be as vital as who keeps them. “In 15 or 20 years, whenever, photography can tell the story in another way. That is why the center we are asking for must be public and owned by everyone ”, Valbuena closes.

