In September, more than 3,000 places in free training from the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy will be launched

The registration period for early September is now open for the 100% subsidized courses offered by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, with recognized diplomas, for workers, the self-employed and entrepreneurs from different professional sectors.

BY RRHHDigital, 1:30 p.m. – August 31, 2021



Companies are undergoing very abrupt changes to adapt to market needs, made worse by a context of great uncertainty such as the one we are currently experiencing. Professionals should never stop learning, and concepts like “Reskilling”, the acquisition of new skills to rotate from one position to another and “Upskilling”, the reinforcement of skills within ‘the same profile, do the same, but better, they are already part of the professional strategies necessary to grow with the current market and the new roles of consumption, present in all productive sectors.

SEPE wishes to contribute in training, on the one hand, to the acquisition and improvement of professional skills related to digital transformation and, on the other hand, to continuous improvement and training in the specialties of each sector professional, either to optimize the management of large companies or small companies, adapt to digital ecosystems, learn programming languages ​​or stand out in a very competitive job market oriented towards digitization and automation .

These training courses do not consume training credits from companies and do not entail any cost for the participants. It is not a subsidized training, nor an authorization of the company to carry out them. General scheme workers, the self-employed, cooperatives or workers affected by an ERTE can access it.

All training courses are specialties recognized by the SEPE and lead to a graduation diploma, once the training has been successfully completed. Training + Specialization = Professional Success.

Registration for courses can be done from the coursesfemxa web, a training entity with more than 20 years of experience and more than 400,000 students trained:

For any questions or doubts, users have a free phone number 900 100 957 and an email address atencionalumno@femxa.com

