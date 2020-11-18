In Spain, 71,000 more people have died compared to a normal year since the start of the pandemic

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) in its update of the figures on the number of deaths each week in Spain leaves revealing data. From the beginning of March, at the start of the pandemic, until November 8, in Spain, 70,999 more people have died compared to a normal year.

These data would significantly increase the number of deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health due to the coronavirus. Health in its official figures on the evolution of the pandemic in our country confirms 41,688 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

These data are 30,000 less than those calculated by the INE, but it must be taken into account that the INE figures could also include deaths from other pathologies.

Although we will know the exact figures when the INE releases death statistics in 2020 due to deaths, we do know that a large majority of those 70,999 people who died in Spain are due to the pandemic.

Specifically, when it comes to data from this second wave of COVID-19 (since July), 23,144 more people have died than a normal year. For this same period, Health gives 13,303 deaths from the coronavirus.