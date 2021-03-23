“In the aftermath of the pandemic, the team received specific training to protect themselves and others”

Interview. Frdric Pellier, Director of Human Resources at Norauto: “In the aftermath of the pandemic, the team received specific training to protect themselves and others”

Last year Norauto, a group specializing in multi-brand automotive equipment and maintenance, joined the community of companies certified Great Place To Work, an award for its management and corporate culture driven by strong human values ​​and colors. brand, they are the pride of their internal teams.

From RRHHDigital we had the pleasure of being able to speak with Frdric Pellier, Human Resources Director of Norauto Espaa, to analyze with him the intrinsic values ​​of the company and how they have adapted to the new reality after the arrival of COVID – 19.

According to him, customers and workers are the two fundamental pillars of the company. “The experience, commitment and professionalism of our workers were essential in this delicate situation”, explains Frdric. The company devotes all its efforts to ensure that its professionals can perform their duties in a safe, professional and engaged environment. “Since the arrival of the pandemic, our workers have had fully professional safety equipment: screens, screens, masks, disinfectant gels for capacity control, etc. In addition, all have received specific training to protect themselves and others, ”he said.

In fact, training is a fundamental pillar of Norauto, since they devote more than 20,000 hours per year to this activity. “We have set up training plans for workers, as well as leadership plans for managerial positions,” a further commitment for management development. “In addition, we have sustainable development plans, with the objective of combating climate change, promoting sustainable mobility. Our equality and diversity policy also stands out, by promoting the role of men and women in our businesses. “

