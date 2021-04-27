The president of the Community of Madrid and PP candidate for re-election, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, indicated that “in the face of violence, serenity and contempt” after learning that the security systems of the Post have detected a letter with projectiles on Tuesday, he was aimed at her.

In an interview with “TRECE”, the president assured that she had heard the news from the press and that she had spoken with the president of the formation, Pablo Casado. She also assured that the team of the Ministry of the Interior had tried to contact her and argued that “she will speak with him then”, referring to the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

“Its importance is zero,” said the president of Madrid. “These people are looking for their moment of glory. I’m not going to give them the pleasure, ”he exclaimed, addressing the people who, in recent days, have sent threats in the form of letters to Grande-Marlaska, to the United we can in the elections in Madrid, Pablo Iglesias; the director of the civil guard, María Gámez; and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

He also criticized that “you can’t talk about it all the time” because, as he added, a “call effect” is created. He also referred to statements by former Presidents Mariano Rajoy and José María Aznar, who also conveyed the message of “serenity” after receiving threats.