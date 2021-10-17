In the pit: new installment of the chronicles of Emmanuel Carrère since the trial for the Paris attacks

Chapter 7

What I like about concerts is looking at people’s faces. That night they were happy, we were all fine. Good energy. (Clarisse) The pit was full, there were maybe a thousand people inside, when the shooting started we crushed against the barriers. A bullet hit me, I don’t know which of the three fired it. (Aurélie) As I was in front of the stage, I was looking at the musicians, I saw their panic, I saw them flee backstage. At first I thought: he is a moron who has come to shoot at random. (Lydia) I tried to tell me, they are going to take hostages, if we do what they ask us everything will be fine, but no, it is clear that they have come to kill us and I thought, it is totally insane, I am going to die in a concert of Californian rednecks I have paid for 30, 70 euros my ticket. (Clarisse) I wanted to jump a barrier, but everyone was pushing, I found myself caught by the leg, I asked if someone had a knife to cut it. (Lydia)

What hurts the most is getting trampled on you. (Amandine) I threw my wife to the ground, I threw myself on top, everyone in the pit lay down. After the first few bursts I saw an athletic man shooting towards the ground. He walked calmly, one or two steps and one shot, one or two steps one shot. He was not wearing a hood. When I realized this, that my face was uncovered, I understood that we were all going to die. (Thibault) Right away I saw myself inside a pool of warm blood, I didn’t understand how there could be so much, so fast. (Amandine) I knew that I had been seriously injured when I wanted to remove the shoe of a person who was on top of me from the face. I sensed that my cheek had broken off completely and hung down the length of my face. I put my right hand inside my mouth to pick up the teeth and avoid swallowing them because that way I ran the risk of coughing and attracting the attention of the terrorists. (Gaëlle)

I thought: that’s it, it’s here, it’s now. This breath is the last time I breathe. The only thing that calmed me was the thought that I had no children. (Thibault) They had turned on all the lights and I would say they took a certain pleasure in killing people. (Amandine) They were very young, serene. There was a moment when one of them must have jammed his magazine and another helped him to unblock it jokingly, like a good partner at the firing range. (Edith). They stopped to reload and after that it was less followed, more direct to a target: bullet by bullet, aiming. A shout a shot, another shout another shot, a shot every time a cell phone rang.

(Pierre-Sylvain) I no longer wanted to suffer, I accepted the idea that I was going to die at thirty-two, in the midst of people my age who, like me, had a beautiful life ahead of them, murdered by men who enjoyed shooting. (Amandine) A man got up and said: “Enough already, why are you doing this?” He was killed by one of the shooters. (Edith) I heard him say “Well, to avenge our brothers in Syria, blame your president Hollande”, and I don’t know what happens in Syria, I’m here to have a good time with Nick, who is love of my life, and I ask him: “Have they hit you?” Yes, in the belly, it hurts, it hurts to breathe and then I put my mouth in his to give him air and then he dies. (Helen)

She made this little speech about Syria as if she didn’t give a damn, like a lesson that you have learned and in which you do not believe, the only thing that excited them was to shoot us . Regrettable. (Edith) If you move you die. We pretend we’re dead. Mobile phones ring non-stop, with those sounds so recognizable from the iPhone and that make my blood run cold six years later. (Lydia) The one who was shooting with the gun on his hip lowered the barrel, put it on his shoulder and began to aim down, each time at a specific target, to kill us one by one. They hurt me. I looked at Hélène. He no longer had a nose and had a hole in the place of his right eye. (Pierre-Sylvain)

I managed to get into the box, there was a man behind the back row, he hid me under the seat. (Edith) I was wearing a white T-shirt, I weighed 120 kilos, a great target. I stood in front of Edith thinking that maybe I would protect her that way. (Bruno) I could hear the slaughter without seeing it, huddled behind Bruno in a fetal position, awaiting death. I saw the door open at one end of the box. The guy was three or four meters away, very calm, in white sneakers. (Edith) I told myself, well, what a hot dog he is, he seems calm. And then he raised his arm and fired from the box into the pit. (Bruno) And then there was that horrible explosion. It was already frightening, I thought there could not be another more frightening, but that was an even higher degree of horror, I told myself it was like the 11 September: the first plane and then the second plane. (Aurélie)