In this order, the COVID vaccination will be carried out in Spain from Sunday

Posted: Thursday December 24 2020 06:33

Health has updated the COVID-19 vaccination strategy which, if there is no change, will begin next Sunday 27. It was already known that the first population groups to receive the injection will be the users and residential workers, “front-line” health workers, other health workers and older dependents, about 2.5 million people.

But now, and after Europe’s approval of the vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech, Spain, a new document in which, among other things, details and defines the four priority groups to receive the vaccine.

It is still unclear how many exact doses will arrive in the first shipment, which will be received by all communities at the same time, predictably on Saturday the 26th, but will be used for groups 1 and 2, as specified in the document, then and “to the extent that there is more availability”, groups 3 and 4 will be vaccinated.

The policy defines who is included in each group. Those are.-

Group 1

In addition to residents, they include vulnerable or highly dependent people who attend day centers, provided that these centers are linked to residences (with shared activities and staff). With regard to people in a terminal situation, it will be the health workers who will evaluate the vaccination individually and in the residences where there is an active epidemic, an evaluation of the situation and of the vaccination will be made by Public Health. The “most vulnerable” residences will be vaccination, understanding them as those with the largest number of inmates, the lower capacity to adopt prevention and control measures and / or residences that have not had a case of coronavirus All persons who work in these centers, including those who perform other functions other than the provision of health services, such as administration, cleaning staff, cooking, among others, are included in this category. employees in day centers linked to centers for the elderly.

Group 2

After these groups, the health and social personnel of “first line” will go, that is to say “the one who presents the highest risk of exposure due to the realization of activities which directly care for the patients” affected. of coronaviruses and because they have a greater likelihood of contact with a case Health personnel include those who work with the patient, in the following environments – including those who perform functions other than providing health services: covid units, views or circuits; acute patient entry doors to health services and mobile units for direct care of positive patients, as well as emergency medical transport personnel, intensive care units or other units that perform these functions if necessary, no intensive care unit when procedures that may generate aerosols are performed; services and units for high-risk patients, such as oncology; and the central services where samples likely to contain viable viruses are handled Public health personnel involved in the direct management of the pandemic and according to their risk of exposure and that of the vaccination teams, including those in the health sector at work and preventive medicine, which will participate in the administration of vaccines, are part of this second priority group.If necessary, the strategy details, vaccination will be prioritized among professionals from the age of 50 or at high risk, who They work in the areas of COVID and primary care, this second group is complemented by staff from other care centers for the elderly and at risk other than residential.

Group 3

It is made up, according to the strategy, of health and socio-health personnel not included in the previous groups and who work in health and social-health centers and establishments, who carry out activities requiring close contact with people likely to be affected. ‘be infected, “ie according to the risk of exposure and transmission”.

Group 4

There are great dependents, both those who have recognized the degree and those who have not applied but “are medically accredited” to have illnesses which require “intensive supportive measures” to develop their lives, including those that are institutionalized and non-institutionalized. the timing of vaccination “will be carried out as soon as possible, taking into account the characteristics of storage and use of the available vaccine.” The caregivers of these older dependents will be vaccinated during the same visit, if they have not been vaccinated before.

Vaccination will be voluntary, although Health appeals to citizens’ duty of collaboration. However, cases of rejection will be recorded in the immunization register in order to determine any reluctance among the different population groups.

The document also indicates whether or not people who have passed the coronavirus need to be vaccinated. He points out that there is still “little information on certain aspects” such as re-infections or the duration of immunity, but that this “high degree of uncertainty”, as well as the vulnerability of people living in residence, leads to the department to recommend to all users and workers are vaccinated, whether or not they have passed the disease. In the case of health workers, he explains that they can postpone vaccination until 90 days after diagnosis, in order to give priority to those who have not had it recently.