In this way you can consult the electoral center and the table where you have to vote in the elections to the Community of Madrid

Publication: Monday, May 3, 2021 6:01 AM

The political earthquake that erupted in Murcia in mid-March shifted its media epicenter to the Community of Madrid, where Isabel Díaz Ayuso, until now president, decided to dissolve the Assembly and call elections, hoping in this way to avoid an alleged motion of no confidence in the region and increase support for his government.

Thanks to this strategy, 5,112,658 citizens of Madrid, according to INE figures, are being called to the polls to elect the new president of the Community, just two years after the last regional elections. Some of the citizens have already voted, either because they reside outside Spain, or because they did so by mail, while the others are summoned to their respective polling stations on Tuesday, May 4.

To find out if you are registered on the electoral list, a prerequisite for voting in the Madrid elections, you must have received the census card at your home, where your 4-M polling station is also indicated. If you have not received this notification and you still believe that you might be included in the census, you can check it by going to this INE website.

Once you have entered that address, click on a box that says “Verify voter registration,” which appears on the mobile phone at the bottom of the page and, on the computer, on the right side. With this button, you access another page, in which you must press “Authenticate in Cl @ ve”. When you click, four options will appear to identify you, such as a PIN code or an electronic DNI. By checking one of these boxes, the system will confirm whether or not you can vote on May 4th.

In the case of the city of Madrid, the town hall has also set up a link to consult its electoral list, accessible with and without electronic identification.

In any case, remember that you can only exercise your right to vote in the Community of Madrid elections if you are registered in a locality in the region and if you are over 18 years old.

In which polling station should I vote on 4-M?

If you decide not to vote by post and prefer to go straight to the polls, you should keep in mind that your polling station may have changed compared to the last elections that took place in Madrid. The reason is that, to avoid crowds in polling stations and thus reduce the risk of contagion by the coronavirus, the number of places to vote has been increased, since the ballot boxes will also be placed in cultural centers, voting halls. sport, business incubators, alumni centers or employment agencies.

In this layout of the BOCM, you can see all the polling centers that will open on May 4, where the postal code corresponding to each space and the list of tables and sections according to the initials of the last names are also indicated. In addition, there are four ways to find out which polling station you need to go to to vote on 4-M, which are explained in detail in this INE document.

Census card

The Electoral Census Bureau sent a census card to the homes of those called to vote. On this card, in addition to the corresponding voting place and address, the specific table where the vote is to be cast is also indicated.

Face to face care

You can go personally to your local town hall or to the provincial delegation of the Electoral Census Office (calle Trafalgar, 29, Madrid). In both spaces, they will inform you of the center and the table at which you will have to vote on May 4th.

Phone

Another option to find out which center you should vote in is to do a survey with the Voters Lists Appeal Service at 901 101 900 (remember that there is a charge). Here you can also answer questions related to census registration, census cards, voting by mail …

INE website

On the other hand, you can find out in which center to deposit your ballot paper by following the same procedure as to find out if you are registered for the census, that is to say via the INE website. If they confirm that you are registered, you must enter your address and the initial of your last name, and a list will appear with the various registers and the polling station where you must vote.

Apart from these options, city councils in major cities usually set up online tools to consult polling stations and polling stations, as is the case in Madrid or Alcalá de Henares.

What should you keep in mind on voting day?

As is customary on election days, you must identify yourself with your identity card, passport or driver’s license in order to vote (photocopies are not valid, only original documents). In addition, and due to the pandemic situation, the Community of Madrid recommends consulting the corresponding table in advance and bringing the prepared vote from home, in order to minimize the time spent in the polling stations.

On the other hand, time slots were created to distribute the vote of the population, as was done in Catalonia on February 14. Thus, voters over 65 must vote from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., people with coronavirus or showing symptoms will be present from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the rest of the population of Madrid will do so from 9:00 p.m.: from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from noon to 7 p.m. All preventive measures can be found on the website of the Community of Madrid.

Likewise, in the days leading up to the vote, a mobile application will be activated, available for iOS and Android, in which the influx can be viewed in real time at each polling station. Its objective is to prevent many voters from concentrating at the same time in each voting point.