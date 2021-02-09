In which employment sectors are there the most vacancies?

InfoJobs, the leading employment platform in Spain, recorded a general increase in most professional categories last January with a total of 120,008 vacancies to work in Spain, 7% more than in December ( 112,033). In January 2020, 181,096 positions were offered, registering a negative year-to-year variation (-33.7%).

The start of the vaccination campaign likely contributed to the growth of vacancies on the platform, a fact that had not happened since last October, during the pre-Christmas campaign (Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas). Despite this increase in vacancies, data recorded by the Ministry of Labor does not seem to reflect a rapid economic recovery. The number of registered unemployed increased by almost 80,000 people and those affiliated to social security decreased by more than 218,000 people. These numbers reflect the historical trend in the labor market at the end of the major consumer campaign (which begins with Black Friday and ends with the January sales).

InfoJobs employment indicators indicate that the third wave of infections of the Covid-19 pandemic is unevenly affecting professional sectors in our country. On the one hand, the accelerated digital transformation to which many organizations have been forced; as well as the implementation of business models based on electronic commerce by them generates jobs in the sectors of information technology and telecommunications. On the other hand, the measures to close the perimeter, time limits and curfews, in addition to the absence of foreign tourism, affect the hotel industry for an additional month.

The average number of registered candidates per position offered in January is 9.2. In December 2020, the average number of registered candidates per available position was 8.8.

Trade and sales, IT and telecommunications, and customer service account for almost half of job vacancies

The Commercial and Commercial categories, with 26% of the total, IT and Telecommunications, with 11%, and Customer Service, with 10%, are the categories that channel the most vacancies via InfoJobs. It should be noted that compared to December, the number of positions offered in most professional categories increased, but significantly decreased compared to January 2020, when the health crisis had not yet erupted.

By analyzing the worst performing sectors, we find that tourism and catering is the category that falls the most. This sector remains the one that suffers the most and registers only 1,408 vacancies, down 32% compared to the previous month and 91% compared to 2020. It is followed by retail sales with 2,060 vacant positions, down 13%, and purchasing, logistics and warehouse, with 11,431 vacant positions, also reproduced a negative monthly variation of 11%.

The sectors that remain in terms of vacancies compared to December are legal with 463 vacant positions (+ 1%) and health and health with 5,473 positions (+ 2%). On the other hand, Customer Service is down slightly with 11,493 vacant positions (-1%), Finance and banking, with 1,694 positions offered (-5%) and Education and training, with 3,761 vacant positions (-4%) .

Finally, the best performing categories are engineers and technicians with 5,024 and real estate and construction with 2,843 jobs (both increased by 24%). It is followed by the commercial and commercial sector with 31,385 vacant positions (+ 15%) and IT and telecommunications, which with 13,077 vacant positions increased by 14%.

Ranking the most popular positions nationwide in InfoJobs

In January, the most requested positions in InfoJobs were those of telemarketer, sales representative and delivery vehicle driver. Highlight the appearance in this classification of positions such as software developer and nurse, a consequence of the health context and the strong demand from the technological sector.

30% of vacant positions offered a CDD and 25% a CDI

Among the job vacancies registered in InfoJobs in December, a total of 36,065 job vacancies were published which offered a fixed-term hiring, that is to say 30% of the vacancies indicating the type of contract. On the other hand, the vacant positions in CDI -30,253 vacant positions- represented 25% of the vacant positions of the platform last month. The figures for the type of contract are very similar to last month.

In January, when it comes to the type of working day to be done, vacancies offering full-time work predominate, accounting for 57% of the total. 18% of jobs offered part-time.

Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia and Valencia concentrate nearly 70% of jobs in Spain

The autonomous communities which generated the most jobs in December are Madrid, concentrating 27% of the total vacancies, followed by Catalonia, which represents 20% of the total, Andalusia (11%) and Valencia (9 %). Specifically, InfoJobs collected a total of 32,587 vacancies to work in the Community of Madrid, 13% more than the previous month. For its part, Catalonia, which has 23,983 vacancies, fell by 5%. Next come Andalusia with 13,242 vacancies and Valencia with 11,132 vacancies. Both remain in volume of vacancies.

