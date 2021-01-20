Iñaki Urdangarin obtains the third degree and will only have to fall asleep in prison

Publication: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 10:48

They award the third prison degree to Iñaki Urdangarin. The Penitentiary Supervision Court number 1 of Castile and León accepted the appeal of Urdangarin, detained in Brieva (Ávila) prison, and granted him the third degree of penitentiary.

Therefore, and after this decision, Urdangarin will work outside the prison, return to the center to sleep and take advantage of every weekend.

Sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla y León informed this Wednesday of the court decision concerning Urdangarin, who entered prison on June 18, 2018 to serve a sentence of five years and ten months in prison for crimes of corruption in the ‘Case Nóos ”.

