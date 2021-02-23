Iñaki Urdangarín will finish serving his sentence in Vitoria

Publication: Tuesday February 23, 2021 11:29 PM

Iñaki Urdangarin, who is serving a prison sentence for the Nóos case, has been transferred to Alava prison in Zaballa to serve the remainder of his sentence under open regime, as he is going to work in the Basque Country.

Prison sources indicated that King Felipe VI’s brother-in-law had requested the transfer of the Center for Social Inclusion (CIS) of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), where he had been transferred in the past in December, to the Alava prison which has modules open to third degree inmates.

Urdangarin will maintain the same conditions that were recently imposed on him to access the open regime, that is to say that he will have to sleep in prison, he will be able to leave every weekend and will have to follow a reintegration program for convicts. crimes.

After this transfer, the husband of the Infanta Cristina will no longer volunteer at the Hogar Don Orione, a center located in the Madrid town of Pozuelo de Alarcón where the king’s brother-in-law went from the prison of Avila in Brieva.

Urdangarin entered Brieva Women’s Prison in June 2018 to serve a sentence of 5 years and 10 months for corruption in the Nóos case. Recently, the judge of the Penitentiary Surveillance number 1 of Valladolid granted him the third degree.