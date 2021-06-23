Iñaki Urdangarin will no longer sleep in prison and will be able to leave Spain

Update: Wednesday 23 June 2021 16:28

Posted: 23.06.2021 16:26

Iñaki Urdangarin will no longer have to sleep in Álava prison from this Thursday, after being exempted for his good behavior and compliance with his obligations.

As reported by sources from the General Secretariat of Prison Institutions, this body ratified on Tuesday the resolution of the Treatment Council to apply article 86.4 of the Prison Regulations to the former Duke of Palma.

Urdangarin, who is serving a 5-year and 10-month sentence for the Nóos case, entered Álava provincial prison on March 1, where he had to sleep Monday through Thursday in open mode. He was transferred to the prison known as Zaballa from the Center for Social Inclusion (CIS) of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid).

The king’s brother-in-law was admitted to Brieva (evavila) women’s prison in June 2018 for embezzlement, forgery, fraud against the administration, two tax crimes and influence peddling in the Nóos case.

Since September 2020, he traveled to Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) to volunteer in an NGO that cares for people with disabilities, where he finished his work at the end of February.

Urdangarin requested his transfer to Alava prison, located about 14 kilometers from Vitoria, due to his roots in the city, where he is from and where his mother and several of his brothers live.

From now on, he will have to undergo a weekly check-up, appearing in person at the prison or by telephone when he is outside Vitoria, and continue the program he is developing for people convicted of economic crimes.

He must also maintain his professional activity within the Vitoria law firm where he has been working as a consultant since March.