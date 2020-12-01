Inauguration of the Isabel Zendal pandemic hospital in Madrid, live

Published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:55 a.m.

Follow live the inauguration of the Isabel Zendal Nursing Hospital in Madrid, the first permanent emergency hospital of this size, whose main objective will be to decongest the rest of the centers in the region so that they can resume their normal activity non-covid.

The Díaz Ayuso hospital has been the subject of criticism and it is because it arrives late – more than a month -, with fewer beds than promised and just over 100 toilets out of the nearly 700 provided by the Community of Madrid.

Spokesmen for Más Madrid, Podemos and PSOE declined the regional government’s invitation to attend its opening, although Vox will attend. For his part, Minister Illa will not be present either for “agenda reasons”.

Also present at the inauguration were the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, and the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the party, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Coinciding with the event, the Association of Nurses of Madrid (AME), the Juntas por la Pública, Summat and the Assembly of the Health Workers’ Trade Union Movement (MATS) called a rally at the gates of Zendal Hospital. to say “Enough! For the health sector.”