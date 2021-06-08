Incidence continues slow but steady decline coinciding with further decline in daily COVID-19 infections

Posted: Tuesday June 08, 2021 6:56 PM

Spain added 3,504 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday to the official figures communicated by the Ministry of Health on the evolution of the pandemic. Of these cases, a total of 1,859 were reported in the past 24 hours. Additionally, deaths from COVID-19 stand at 73 on the last day.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 113.45 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the past 14 days.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 80,309 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,711,027 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

As the data improves, immunization progresses rapidly. At present, all the Autonomous Communities cite people between 40 and 49 years old, a group whose greater socialization affects the transmission of the virus in this age group.

Last Monday, Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, celebrated a weekend of very good immunization data. During these days, over a million doses have been administered and over eleven million people have the full regimen and over 30 million have at least one dose.

“The vaccination data will get us out of there and return to a life closer to the one we had,” said the spokesperson for Health.