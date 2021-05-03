Incidence drops six points in Spain after registering 16,353 cases and 77 deaths over the weekend

Posted: Monday, May 3, 2021 7:17 PM

The month of May begins with 16,353 new COVID infections and 77 deaths from the disease after a weekend without information on the evolution of the pandemic in Spain.

Six days after the state of alert ended, our country is recording lower figures than reported last weekend, when Health reported 19,852 infections and 147 deaths. The cumulative incidence lies along this line, which has decreased to 223.75 cases.

In total, since the start of the pandemic, Spain has recorded 3,540,430 coronavirus infections and 78,293 deaths.

With the vaccination recording continuous registers and the border of the end of the state of alarm a few days away, the autonomous communities finalize their objectives from May 10.

And it is that without a state of alert, the restrictions that affect fundamental rights, such as curfews, perimeter closures or meeting restrictions, diminish. Thus, each Autonomous Community will have to decide whether it wishes to continue to apply one of them and to request it, previously justified, to the corresponding Superior Court of Justice, which will be the one which will decide whether or not to approve the measures.