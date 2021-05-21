Incidence drops to 135 cases and health adds 19 deaths and 4,792 infections in past 24 hours

Publication: Friday, May 21, 2021 6:06 PM

Spain continues to advance in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic more than a year after the start of the health crisis. As of Friday, 4,792 infections were reported, of which 2,504 were reported in the past 24 hours, and only 19 deaths from the disease. This is clear from the report that the ministry publishes daily to report on the epidemiological evolution of our country.

With these figures, there are already 3,636,453 positive and 79,620 deaths notified since the start of the pandemic. The accumulated incidence also continues to decline, having recorded a rate of 135.77 on the last day, against 139.89 the day before and 162.03 last Friday. By communities, Andalusia, Madrid and Catalonia remain the most affected regions in the whole territory.