incidence drops to 175, its lowest level since late August

Publication: Monday, March 1, 2021 6:36 PM

The Ministry of Health on Monday added 15,978 new infections to the official figures which reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those cases recorded since Friday, 1,159 were reported on the last day. In addition, 467 deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the weekend.

The cumulative incidence (AI) stands at 175 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants, the best data recorded since August 25. “The situation is improving but there are still autonomous communities that must make efforts,” said Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies. Madrid, Melilla and Ceuta are the only ones that continue to be at extreme risk due to AI.

The epidemiologist also pointed out at a press conference that the decline in AI has already abated and, although he is expected to continue “to see declines in the next four days, he insists that ‘There can be no guarantee that the decline will continue later.

The serious hospital situation persists, with 28.09% of intensive care beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. “We are at the maximum that we saw at the top of the second wave. This is not good data. We are improving but it is not good,” said Simón.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 69,609 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,204,531 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by a PCR test.

Europe speeds up COVID-19 passport

The European Commission plans to present the first draft regulation for the digital vaccination certificate in March. The 27 agree to carry out this initiative and want the vaccination passport to be ready to facilitate international travel within the European Union this summer. However, the measure presents certain political, operational and legal complications.

As German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned, not only will people with a “vaccination passport” be able to travel, but it will be another “complementary” system to allow safe international travel in the context of the pandemic.