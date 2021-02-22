Incidence drops to low in 2021 and eleven communities are at extreme risk

Publication: Monday February 22, 2021 18:25

The Ministry of Health collects in its latest report 20,849 new cases of COVID-19 in our country and 535 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Spain has already officially added 3,153,971 infections and 67,636 deaths of patients with coronavirus.

Following the trend of last week, the cumulative incidence continued to decline: today it stands at 252 cases per 100,000 inhabitants while last Friday it stood at 294. A figure which is on the verge of exceed the maximum risk threshold for COVID-19 established by the ministry and which is the lowest for the whole of 2021. Similar figures have not been reached since December 30, 2020.

Eleven communities have already overcome this obstacle and all have succeeded in reducing their impact. Nevertheless, the situation in three regions is worrying: Melilla is at the head of the most affected communities, with 435 cases. Madrid follows with 383 and Ceuta with 349. The rest of the autonomous communities have less than 300 cases.

As for hospitalizations, Spain has 1,106 fewer patients admitted for COVID. In total, more than 15,000 people are recovering in Spanish hospitals from the disease, placing the plant’s occupancy at 12.10%. The situation in the ICU is more worrying: 33% of intensive care floors are occupied by COVID patients. In addition, there are still four communities above 40% UCI occupancy, including Madrid, which has the most serious situation with 46.88%.

Even so, the third wave continues to decline. A trend which, according to Fernando Simón, director of CCAES, should continue for at least seven more days: “There are 11 communities of the 19 communities and towns which are below 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, so what? We can expect this trend to almost certainly continue for at least a week. “

Even so, the epidemiologist calls for “not to let our guard down”: “This may lead us to have increases again that we certainly don’t want,” remarked Simón, who insisted that “the occupancy is very high and if we start the periods of upward trends again would be a serious setback for our health care system, which at present I do not think to be able to endure it easily.

Meanwhile, Spain is already entering a new phase of vaccination. The Autonomous Communities have started to focus on people over 80, one of the priority groups included.

In this sense, at least eight territories have started or plan to begin their vaccination: Murcia, Aragon, Euskadi, Galicia, Catalonia, Canary Islands, Cantabria and Andalusia.

In other communities, this group is the next to receive the doses of Pfizer and Moderna. For example, Madrid does not rule out that the vaccination of people over 80 also begins this week. On the other hand, the Valencian Community has already started last week with the vaccination of over 90s.

Last Friday, the Ministry of Health had delivered 3,622,165 doses to the Autonomous Communities, which had already administered 81% of these same doses, more precisely 2,936,011. 40% of them were aimed at supplementing the regimen of more than a million patients.