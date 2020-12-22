Incidence increases 12 points in Spain, biggest single-day increase since early November

Publication: Tuesday 22 December 2020 18:30

The Department of Health reported the detection of 10,654 new cases of coronavirus and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours. Thus, the total figure has risen to 1,829,903 infections and 49,520 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Two days before Christmas Eve, the cumulative incidence continues its upward trend, exceeding yesterday’s figure with 236.27 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. All but three of the autonomous communities experienced an increase. Specifically, the three that are saved are Asturias, Canaries and Cantabria.

In addition, there are four Autonomous Communities with an incidence of over 300 cases. At the top are the Balearic Islands with 433 cases, followed by Madrid with 329, the Valencian Community with 309 and Extremadura with 305.

On the other hand, health pressure is maintained: hospitalized patients are increasing slightly, but occupancy in the ward and in the ICU is the same as yesterday, 9.4% in the ward and 20% in the ICU.

Uncertainty over the pandemic resurfaced after the discovery of a new strain of the virus in the UK that has already spread to other parts of Europe, even reaching Gibraltar.

However, Spain is about to start the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Specifically, it will be next Sunday, December 27, when Spanish hospitals begin to inoculate the first doses to health workers and nursing homes.