incidence is increasing slightly and has been on the rise for a week

Publication: Tuesday 23 March 2021 18:54

The Department of Health added 5,516 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, of which 2,941 were recorded in the past 24 hours. It should be taken into account that the Valencian Community has not reported all cases due to technical problems. In addition, 201 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Spain on the last day.

The cumulative incidence has increased slightly to 129 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in recent days. It has been a week since the incidence started to increase.

The worst situation occurs in Melilla, with an incidence of 514.53 cases; Ceuta, with 255.97; Madrid, where the incidence is located at 222.74. Then come other regions which also exceed the national average: the Basque Country (192.09), Catalonia (166.73), Navarre (166.46), Asturias (157.90), the Canaries (137 , 23) and Aragon (132,19).

They remain at risk only in the Valencian Community, with an incidence of 29.30, and in the Balearic Islands, with an incidence of 47.50 cases.

Madrid records nearly half of all infections in Spain

Only the Community of Madrid has today added 1,287 cases out of the 2,941 that the ministry recognizes as “diagnosed the day before”. A figure that is far from the rest of the communities. In fact, after Madrid, it is the Basque Country with 348 cases.

The figures for the Community of Madrid are worrying in a national panorama which tends to a new rise in COVID infections. The region has increased its incidence by four points in the past 24 hours and ranks third among the most affected communities behind Ceuta and Melilla.

All three exceed 200 cases of AI. Specifically, Melilla exceeds 500, Ceuta registers 255 and Madrid is on the verge of extreme risk with 222.

Concern about the trend

These data worry the health authorities who warn that the evolution of the pandemic could have stagnated and is about to worsen. María José Sierra, spokesperson for Health, explained last Monday at a press conference that “it is expected that, if it is not corrected, in the coming days we will have an increase of incidence “. Similarly, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, expressed “maximum caution and maximum concern” in the face of a possible rise in the curve.

In Spanish hospitals, there are already less than 8,000 people admitted with coronavirus, but 1,800 COVID-19 patients remain in ICUs, a figure that is still too high.

Since the start of the pandemic, in Spain, 73,744 people have died from the coronavirus and a total of 3,234,319 have been infected with the disease and have been confirmed by a PCR test.

Easter restrictions

A few weeks ago, the Interterritorial Health Council, in which Health and the Autonomous Communities participate, decided to restrict mobility and limit social interactions during the Easter period and the last bridge in San José. But developments have led Darias to point out that more restrictions could be applied if the situation does not improve.

During the press conference last Monday, he recalled that the signed agreement is a “minimum plan”, and declared that the authorities are “vigilant” in the event that developments require to take new measures. “The virus is not conquered and it is in our power to prevent a new upturn and a fourth wave,” he added.