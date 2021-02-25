Incidence is moderating its decline and people hospitalized in intensive care units, although they continue to be at extreme risk, have fallen by 30%

Publication: Thursday, February 25, 2021 6:33 PM

Spain has recorded 9,568 infections and 345 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Figures which, added to the total tally during the pandemic, amount to 3,180,212 cases and 68,813 deaths since January 2020 in our country.

Although at a slower pace, the cumulative incidence continues to decline, standing today at 206 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while yesterday it was close to 220 cases. The same happens with the pressure of care. Spain succeeded in reducing the occupancy rate by 30% of the UCI and stands at 29.62%. Madrid, with 44%, is still the only one above 40%. The occupancy on the ground floor is half a point and amounts to 10.16%

Some data on the occupation in ICU that concerned the epidemiologist Fernando Simón, who noticed that there are seven autonomous communities with an occupation of more than 30% by COVID patients: “It is higher than what we had at the top of the second wave “Simón recalled, who assured that” we are in a similar situation “to that of the second wave.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, yesterday underlined the positive trend of the pandemic in Spain as vaccination continues to mark “milestones” with the inoculation of more doses than the number of infected people. However, the minister insisted on the need to reduce the incidence to propose any easing of measures when asked about Holy Week.

In this sense, Darias announced that the government will work with the Autonomous Communities to prepare a document in which the same measures are made explicit throughout the country for the summer period. Something more positive was shown by the director of CCAES, Fernando Simón, who assured that if the number of infections continues to fall, “in the coming weeks, it will be possible to think of relaxing the measures” in the growing communities. this decline.

“We are working in a coordinated fashion across the Public Health Commission on a document that we hope to bring to the Council in the coming weeks. An action document to find out what can and cannot be done,” the Minister said. minister.

Likewise, Darias also asserts that “we cannot let our guard down,” despite the positivity of the data: “We are on our way, but we cannot let our guard down. A call for caution, responsibility and common sense. We know what happened in past experiences, and it is in our hands that the descent continues ”. For the Minister of Health, reaching the range of incidence of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is something which “is within reach” and which will be necessary for a new expected normal.