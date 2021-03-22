incidence is only decreasing in five communities and pressure reduction in ICUs is slowing

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 18:58

Spain added 16,471 new infections on Monday, of which 1,318 were reported in the past 24 hours. In addition, official data from the Ministry of Health on the coronavirus pandemic count 633 deaths due to COVID-19 on the San José bridge since last Thursday.

The cumulative incidence remains at 128 cases per 100,000 population over the past 14 days, similar to that reported last Thursday. But this Monday it only falls in five autonomous communities, while the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community are still at low risk.

It is expected that in the next few days we will have an increase in the incidence “

In addition, there is a worrying data that could indicate a change in trend: 11 Autonomous Communities have a cumulative incidence at seven days that exceeds 50% of what we have at 14 days. María José Sierra, spokesperson for Health, warned in this regard: “It is expected that, if this is not corrected, in the coming days we will have an increase in the incidence. “

“There are data that could indicate a change in incidence. Therefore, maximum caution and maximum concern,” insisted the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. And is that with Easter coming, and despite the fact that mobility and social contacts will be reduced during the holidays, the trend may change.

Darias reiterated that the Easter plan is a “minimum deal”, and while he hopes that new, more restrictive measures will not have to be adopted, he warns: “We will be vigilant in case developments require us to do so. to do”. “The virus is not conquered and it is in our power to prevent another rebound and a fourth wave,” he said.

On the other hand, hospitalizations are increasing and we once again exceed the 8,000 hospitalized. Pressure in the ICUs remains at 19.54%, with five regions at extreme risk: Ceuta 52%, Madrid 35%, Catalonia 31%, La Rioja 30% and Melilla 29%.

Since the start of the pandemic, 73,543 people have died from the coronavirus in Spain and a total of 3,228,803 have been infected with the disease, confirmed by PCR tests.

AstraZeneca up to 65 years

The health and the autonomous communities have their hope in vaccination to stop infections and reduce deaths and hospitalizations. This Wednesday, Spain will resume vaccination with doses of AstraZeneca, after being temporarily suspended in order to study several cases of thrombi and their relationship to the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health and the Autonomous Communities, represented on the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, have decided that from now on, the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered to people up to 65 years of age. Thus, vaccination will resume with teaching staff and members of the state security forces, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has directly concerned the cases of thrombosis detected.

Another good news concerning the vaccination campaign in our country is that communicated by the Minister of Health to El Objective by announcing that Spain will receive 300,000 vials of the Janssen single-dose vaccine in April, 1,300,000 doses in May and 3,900,000 in June, for a total of 5,500,000 doses. “Pfizer already knows what it will give in April, being close to 5 million; we will be climbing a lot from April,” said Carolina Darias.

As of today, according to the minister, “vaccination data is going at a good pace”. 7.6 million vaccines have arrived in Spain and 6.3 million people have already received a dose. In total, 2.1 million people have the full directive in our country.