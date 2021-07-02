Incidence reaches 152.82 cases and Spain returns to high risk levels due to COVID

Posted: Friday July 02 2021 18:52

The incidence of the coronavirus continues to rise in Spain. This Friday, it skyrocketed, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health. It stands, on average, at 152.82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, or 18.51 points more than the day before. Our country has not been at high risk since May 17th. In addition, that day there were 12,563 new infections and 28 deaths.

The situation is particularly serious among young people between 12 and 29 years old, whose epidemiological curve continues to grow strongly in a generalized manner in the territory. The incidence in the 12-19 age group is 406.13 cases, while in the 20-29 age group it is already 449.82. Both groups therefore continue to be at extreme risk, according to the health analysis.

This is an 83 point increase in the 20-29 age group and a 60 point increase in the 12-19 age group. The reason, among other things, is that those under 30 are today the group with the fewest number of coronavirus vaccines given. Concretely, only a little more than 12.5% ​​of young people between 20 and 29 years old have at least one dose.

The figure in this section with the full guideline is even lower: just over 10%. As age decreases, the percentage also decreases, as only 1% of adolescents aged 12 to 19 have received at least one vaccine. According to the Health document, most infections continue to occur in family, social and mixed environments.

Currently, there are 2,412 patients admitted for COVID-19 across Spain (2,357 yesterday) and 586 in intensive care (584 yesterday). In the past 24 hours, there have been 362 admissions (282 yesterday) and 287 discharges (345 yesterday). The occupancy rate of beds occupied by the coronavirus is 1.23% (1.94% yesterday) and in ICUs 6.39% (6.38% yesterday).

By communities, Catalonia is currently the territory most affected by the impact of the coronavirus, with an incidence of 296.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days. They are followed by Cantabria, with 242; Andalusia, with 172.89; and Castilla y León, with 144. Since the start of the health crisis, Spain has recorded 3,833,868 cases of COVID-19 and 80,911 deaths from the disease.

Faced with these data, the good news is that Spain continues to break records in the vaccination campaign. This Thursday, 765,399 doses were injected against 747,589 vials administered the day before, Wednesday. Thus, there are more than 18 million fully vaccinated people (43.8%) in our country, and nearly 26 million Spaniards, 54.7%, have already received at least one dose.