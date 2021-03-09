Incidence slows decline and keeps seven communities below 100 cases

Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 6:25 PM

The Department of Health has reported 4,013 new cases and 291 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, figures which confirm the downward trend in infections in this third wave of the pandemic. In total, there are already 3,164,983 infected in Spain and 71,727 deaths, although today the data for Catalonia has not been added due to a computer glitch.

Currently, the cumulative incidence is 139, three points lower than last Monday, when it exceeded 140 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It increased only slightly in the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura. In addition, there are still seven Autonomous Communities that are below 100 AI cases.

In addition, hospitalization numbers also fell, albeit slightly, in the latest health report. To date, 7.54% of hospital patients suffer from COVID, a percentage that rises to 23.24% for those admitted to an ICU. The most critical points continue in Ceuta with 52% occupancy, Madrid with 38.5%, La Rioja with 35.85% and Catalonia with 34.72%.

Barely three weeks before Easter, and despite improving data on the pandemic, the government published a project that could be ratified tomorrow at the Interterritorial Council and in which it indicates the closure of the perimeter of all the autonomous communities from 17 to 21 March and from March 17 to 21. From April 26 to 9, with the aim of avoiding contagions linked to mobility during the San José Bridge and the summer period.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is the only one to have hesitated to close the perimeter of the territory during the holidays and, in the absence of approval by the Interterritorial Council, everything indicates that this will be the case, since, as stated by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, the resolutions of this body are “binding”.

Meanwhile, Spain continues to race against time to reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population before summer. According to the latest Health report (dated March 8), in Spain a total of 4,712,191 doses have been administered against COVID-19, and the Minister maintains that this second quarter the rate will multiply.