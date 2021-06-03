Include these foods in your diet for a supply of vitamin C. – Whidbey Daily News

Vitamin C Foods: – Lack of vitamin C in the body causes many problems including fatigue and weakness. In that case, you have to consume some food to complete it. So you don’t get in trouble.

Lack of vitamin C in the body weakens our immune system. In such a situation, we can quickly become infected. Given the current situation, doctors are also advising to take vitamin C. In this case, if you consume this food, your body will soon be replenished with vitamin C.

Due to vitamin C deficiency, a person feels tired, lifeless and depressed. Which also weakens a person’s immune system. For this reason vitamin C should be replenished as soon as possible. So that the weakness of the person is removed immediately and he can get the ability to fight against the diseases.

Also read – It is important for women to take these vitamins.

Eat spinach and green vegetables-

Spinach and other green vegetables should be consumed for vitamin C. It also supplies calcium, iron, antioxidants and magnesium along with vitamins.

Also read this – if you want to lose body fat, do this remedy at home.

Eat orange

Orange is the best remedy for vitamin C supply. It contains sufficient amount of Vitamin C. Its use also controls blood pressure to a great extent.

Also read – if you want energy, then prepare banana, pineapple, spinach drinks at home this way.

Eat nuts

Almonds are also very beneficial for overcoming the weakness of the body. It contains vitamins as well as omega 3 fatty acids. So, eat nuts, pistachios, nuts, peanuts, mung beans etc. If you want, soak them overnight, get up the next morning and eat them. This will be of great benefit.

Also read this – if you are tired take this food to increase stamina.

Eat avocado

Drinking avocado gives our body vitamin B. Which is very beneficial for the nerves and cells of our brain. Its consumption also relieves stress.

Eat blueberries

Blueberries are very small in appearance. But its benefits are many. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. So its intake is very beneficial for the body.