Include this food in the diet for hemoglobin – Whidbey Daily News

Diet for Hemoglobin: – Lack of hemoglobin in the body causes many problems including weakness, fatigue, irritability. You can include some foods in your diet to replenish hemoglobin.

Hemoglobin is an iron or iron-rich protein element present in our blood cells. Which works to deliver oxygen to all parts of the body. Hemoglobin takes oxygen from our lungs and supplies it throughout the body through the blood. In such a condition, lack of hemoglobin in the body is not good for overall physical health.

By the way, if there is a deficiency of hemoglobin, doctors recommend taking some medications. But with this, it is also advisable to eat some food. Through which the amount of hemoglobin in the body begins to increase. So if you also suffer from hemoglobin deficiency. So start consuming some food from today. No harm to them. .Lata, our body will only benefit.

The hemoglobin level should be-

The hemoglobin in the body of an adult should be at least 14 to 18 mg. At the same time, it should be 12 to 16 mg in the body of women. However, in women, hemoglobin levels decrease due to bleeding due to periods etc. But if they consume certain foods, then surely there will be no problem.

Consume vitamin C.

To equalize the level of hemoglobin, you can use foods rich in vitamin C. For this you should also eat fruits like orange, citrus etc. Due to which the body gets plenty of iron.

Eat green leafy vegetables-

Folic acid plays an important role in making red blood cells in the body. Therefore, you should eat a diet that provides plenty of folic acid, so you should include green leafy vegetables such as spinach, rice, sprouted grains, dried grains, wheat germ, peanuts, bananas, etc. in your diet.

Include beetroot in your diet-

Beetroot is an excellent source of iron. You can use beetroot in the form of lettuce or juice. It increases the hemoglobin in your body.

Eat apples and pomegranates

If there is a deficiency of hemoglobin, you should consume one apple or pomegranate every day, as this fruit is rich in iron. Which will increase the level of hemoglobin in your body.

Avoid drugs and tea-coffee fees

You have a deficiency of hemoglobin. So first of all you should reduce the consumption of tea, coffee, soda etc. With this, stay away from intoxicants, because these are all things. Which lowers the level of hemoglobin in our body. Because it destroys iron.

Exercise-

You should exercise daily to overcome the lack of hemoglobin in the body, as exercising increases the number of red blood cells in our body. Which also increases the amount of hemoglobin. However, this information is being told to you based on general information. If your hemoglobin level is low, you should also consult a doctor.