Inclusive training for the professional development of people at risk of vulnerability

Thanks to the support of the National Accreditation Entity (ENAC), FUNDACIN JUAN XXIII has launched two training programs for people at risk of vulnerability. One on “Pastelera Espaola”, specializing in the food industry, and another on “Customer Service. Basic Communication Skills”.

The recipients of these trainings are, in particular, people with intellectual disabilities and / or with mental illness from the Foundation itself, and in the Pastry training in collaboration with the Jos Mara de Llanos Foundation with students from the Escuela de Hostelera del Sur and with women. users of the EMMA Space.

The objective of these projects is to create training for employment and professional development for workers at risk of social exclusion. In these cases, in the hotel and catering sector and in the field of administrative services. All this, with the special component that it is completely inclusive training, in which people with intellectual disabilities, students of the hotel school and women who have suffered situations of abuse are professionally trained together.

In the case of the pastry program, which started in March and ends in December this year, it will be developed in two spaces: the reception facilities of the EMMA space and the headquarters of the Escuela de Hostelera del Sur . In this way, the students will have a complete learning, which will allow them to carry out face-to-face practices working in the kitchens of the said center.

Regarding the customer service project, which began in March and ends this July, it is part of the certificate of professionalism of Auxiliary Operations of the Administrative and General Services of the Employment Training Center of FUNDACIN JUAN XXIII for the promotion 2020/2021.

The two projects, on the one hand, offer professional training adapted to the profile of the beneficiaries. Thus, once the courses are completed, these people will be able to exercise autonomously and independently the skills of a worker who performs auxiliary tasks, both in the kitchen and in the pastry-making, administrative and customer service areas.

On the other hand, these training programs, in a transversal manner, promote skills that allow students to develop greater personal and social autonomy in the workplace, as well as to gain self-confidence. In addition, they also offer students a psychosocial support service throughout the training process.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric