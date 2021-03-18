Increase employee productivity when teleworking, the big challenge for companies in 2021

The new standard is driving the reinvention of organizations at all levels that are forced to incorporate next-generation technologies to increase the productivity of field workers in the data age. At its latest digital event, organized in collaboration with IFS, CGI and Zebra, IDC Research Spain revealed that 45% of CIOS in Spain already have, among their three investment priorities, job modification for acquisition and talent retention.

The big challenge for 2020 has been to accelerate the transformation of the workplace, but not only that of the office but also that of frontline and field operators. “In an environment where almost 90% of companies operate with hybrid models, employee mobility must be approached with tools that promote agility and flexibility. You have to be very efficient so that the worker can carry out his activity wherever he is and that is why we talk about hyper-automation and Smart Work ”, confirms Jos Antonio Cano, director of analysis and advice at IDC.

27% of European organizations will review their offer to include contactless experiences from 2021

Along with employee productivity, the customer experience is emerging as a top priority for companies in 2021. Thus, according to the latest data processed by the consulting firm, 27% of European organizations expect experiences to be customers are constantly being redesigned to include contactless experiences, which undoubtedly promote the competitiveness of businesses. “Technology has become a fundamental element in creating value in organizations and for their customers. Listening, understanding and understanding customer needs is no longer enough. At CGI, we bring a vision based on experience and industry knowledge at the local and international level, allowing us to offer solutions tailored to the needs of each client to achieve their business objectives, ”said Toms Pintos, Vice President Industry, Telecoms, CGI Energy and Utilities in Spain.

Safety, again, plays a key role. When transforming jobs, a security breach translates into a business problem. In the new reality, 30% of employees will definitely work from home, rethinking new spaces and methodology for the larger business. “Again, to improve employee engagement with the business, they need to operate in a safe environment to retain talent,” Cano explains.

On the other hand, in the next 3 years, the number of data created will triple to reach 138 ZB, of which 20% will be generated in real time. Of these 20%, 15% criticize the organization. The immediate consequence is the need to rethink the model or technology that organizations use in order to take advantage of the efficiency gains that allow them to be more competitive in an increasingly digital environment.

According to Lus Olivi, Director of Service Management at IFS Spain and Portugal, “There is a clear call to action here, it is more than justified and can be executed. The current situation we are experiencing is brutal, with a clear change of habits, disruptions and extreme variability in the market. And so we are moving towards a future that is already present and conditioned by the moment of service, which is already called a Customer Experience Economy. The consumer is the center and digital transformation is essential to differentiate in front of the customer from the rest of the competition. And there is a clear ROI and resounding business value when you delve into the analysis of how to achieve such a digital transformation that revolves around service. At IFS, we see clear examples that joining this technological breakthrough represents a high value return for all parties involved: the end user, the technicians and the company. “

Among the current problems related to field services, IDC Research Spain has mainly identified 4: data consolidation problems due to disconnected and disparate tools, a high opportunity cost of assigning unsuitable technicians, loss of competitiveness of the business and a very high operating cost of legacy systems. “The opportunity cost of having a field team disconnected from the business has a direct impact on the business beyond the provision of the service,” says Jos Antonio Cano.

“Any business with technical services and mobility workers needs an efficient field service to achieve its goals and save costs, optimize efficiency, provide excellent customer service. Nowadays, the way to manage any kind of service has evolved a lot and in the market we already find powerful hardware and software tools which help us to have a successful field service. Zebra facilitates technician ‘on-site’ reporting, tracking and data management in real time, reducing time and return on investment, which improves customer satisfaction and business productivity, ”says Marco Politi, Regional Zebra Partner Manager-South EMEA.

Finally, IDC Research Spain proposes to improve the efficiency of fieldwork with easy-to-use mobile tools, by streamlining the infrastructures allowing to connect the field agents to the whole organization, by optimizing resources and skills through dynamic and automatic assignment based on proximity, availability and specific skills and proactively identify and manage issues using IoT and artificial intelligence.

HRDigital