increased in all age groups every day in July

Update: Sunday July 18, 2021 2:22 PM

Published: 07/18.2021 14:20

Spain records a general increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. In Catalonia, they increased by 81% last week, from an average of 50 admissions per day in June to five times more. There they fear that in 15 days the number of intensive care patients will double, only in the last hours, 25 people have been admitted. Faced with this situation, the country continues to struggle with the vaccination campaign. Among those in their thirties, half already have a dose (50.4%), but the delta variant only stops with a full schedule (18.9%).

However, the situation continues to improve. Araceli Hidalgo predicted this on December 27 after nine in the morning, when she became the first woman in Spain to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. “That everyone can embrace the same thing and that we get rid of all this virus”, he wished. Barely seven months later, her dream is getting closer and closer.

For the first time since, retirement homes are not reporting any deaths. The vaccine is the big culprit in one of the most anticipated news. Just look at the data: at the start of the year, we counted the dead by the hundreds; from March, with all residents vaccinated, the numbers drop. The vaccine is the big lifeline in these weeks when, as noted above, the cumulative incidence has skyrocketed.

AI is on the rise across all age groups every day this month. The elderly have quadrupled it, but their cases are not as serious anymore. Even so, there are behaviors like those seen these days in Seville and Cadiz, with large bottles and other types of mass concentrations, that don’t help. Because the battle is not over. They know it well in Galicia, which has doubled its infections compared to the previous weekend.

Also Cantabria. The community, unable to stop infections, has increased its recorded cases by 44%. And Navarre, which reported the same cases as last Sunday, is increasing its data by 30%. The positive news, however, comes from Catalonia, which finally reduced its infections over the weekend and is reporting nearly 1,700 fewer than in the past. In the community, the transmission rate has also declined.