increases its workforce by 21%, two new offices …

SunMedia continues to grow: its workforce increases by 21%, two new sites …

SunMedia, the leader in video, mobileynative, ended 2020 with good results, including a 21% increase in headcount, the opening of two new sites and the launch of three new products.

Laadtech recorded its best audience data according to Comscore in 2020, reaching 96% of internet users with its ad placements. Thus, it has strengthened its leadership in Spain, with more than 33 million unique users, the majority on mobile platforms. The figures, recorded in May, represent an increase of nearly 1.2 million compared to data for February of the same year.

2020 was also the year when SunMedia opened a new international headquarters in Sweden and Portugal and consolidated the one in Peru, which opened at the end of 2019. In addition to those in Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and the United States United, and headquartered in Madrid, the group has consolidated its international expansion.

Along with its audience, SunMedia’s national and international staff also increased: 21% compared to 2019. Of the total new hires, 80% took place at the head office in Spain and 20% at the rest of the international headquarters. In addition, the appointments of Eugenio Garca-Perate as Client Partner & Business Development Director for the Miami headquarters, rsula Garca as Country Manager for Peru, Sara Wendle as Partnership Manager Nordics and Luis Miguel Fernandes as Country Manager of Portugal.

Laadtech pursued its objective of offering a 360 service to its customers with the launch of three new products: Primewatch, the tool to impact the online audience during prime time television viewing; Price.com, the independent price comparison tool, and Sunstories, a new expandable video format tool. All this without forgetting the technology that has always been the basis of the company: in 2021, SunMedia will continue to focus on contextual technology, video technology, e-commerce, the creative platform and sales optimization tools.

Fernando Garca, CEO of SunMedia, points out that the year ended with good results “thanks to the hard work of our entire team, of which we are proud. It has not been an easy year, but we have been able to find a way forward, always with the well-being of the customer at the center of all our decisions and generating jobs in these difficult times ”.

Precisely in a year of challenges due to Covid-19, adtech has also joined the fight against the virus through the “Respiradores-Fighting Covid-19 Project”, which has raised funds for the purchase of respirators for Spanish hospitals.

By 2021, SunMedia will base its strategy on continuity, collaboration and consumer insight, in order to continue to develop and increase the services available to its customers. According to Garca, “we will accompany our versatility in knowing the current advertising environment, integrating the highest quality advertising inventory, acting as an industry guide with the most reliable data and fostering collaboration and transparency.”

